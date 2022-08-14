Ecuador's Marlon Vera knocked out Dominick Cruz with a kick 2:17 into the fourth round to win the bantamweight main event in the UFC Fight Night card on Saturday in San Diego.
In an action-packed bout, Vera (20-7-1) knocked down Cruz with punches three times, but Cruz (24-4) scored the only two takedowns. The victory was Vera's fourth in a row.
Cruz, who was fighting in his hometown, saw his two-match winning streak end despite landing more total strikes (100-63) and significant strikes (92-61).
In earlier action, Tennessee's Nate Landwehr (16-4) eked out a majority-decision win over Uganda's David Onama (10-2). The three-round featherweight fight was scored 28-28, 29-27 and 29-27 in favor of Landwehr. Onama had the only knockdown, but Landwehr posted a 3-1 edge in takedowns.
Mexican strawweight Yazmin Jauregui (9-0) remained undefeated thanks to a unanimous-decision win over Brazil's Iasmin Lucindo (13-5). The judges' scores for the three-round match were 30-27, 29-28 and 29-28.
Russia's Azamat Murzakanov (12-0) stopped South Dakota native Devin Clark (13-7) with a punch at 1:18 of the third round in their light heavyweight fight.
In an all-Brazilian bantamweight bout, Priscila Cachoeira (12-4) got a 65-second stoppage on punches against Ariane Lipski (14-8).
Wisconsin middleweight Gerald Meerschaert (35-15) prevailed by submission on a guillotine choke against Brazil's Bruno Silva (22-8).
