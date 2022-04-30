Marlon Vera dropped Rob Font three times in their bantamweight bout, earning a convincing unanimous decision at the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Vera (19-7-1) took the cards 49-46, 49-46, 48-47.

"I feel today, something my coach always says, 'My mind is catching up to my body,'" Vera said. "It's been a long road, long journey. But hard work ... hard work."

Font (19-6) landed more strikes than Vera, 273-167. But it was Vera who knocked down Font in the second, third and fourth rounds. Font was saved by the bell after a left hook from Vera in the second.

--Field Level Media

