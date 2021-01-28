Veteran right-hander Anthony Bass signed a two-year contract with the Miami Marlins, the team announced Thursday.
Financial terms were not disclosed by the Marlins, however the deal includes a team option for 2023. MLB Network reported last Friday that the contract was for $5 million guaranteed plus incentives.
Bass, who led the Toronto Blue Jays with seven saves in 2020, is expected to compete for Miami's closer role.
The 33-year-old right-hander posted a 2-3 record with a 3.51 ERA in 26 appearances last season. He owns a 9-16 mark with 15 saves, a 4.32 ERA and 266 strikeouts in 373 innings over nine seasons with the San Diego Padres, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners and Blue Jays.
