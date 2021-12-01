The Miami Marlins on Wednesday signed outfielder Avisail Garcia to a four-year contract with a club option for a fifth year.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the team, however multiple media outlets reported it was a $53 million deal.

Garcia, 30, enjoyed a stellar campaign for the Milwaukee Brewers last season, as he established career bests of 29 home runs and 86 RBIs while batting .262 in 135 games.

The Marlins will be Garcia's fifth team. He also has played for the Detroit Tigers (2012-13), Chicago White Sox (2013-18), Tampa Bay Rays (2019) and Brewers (2020-21).

Garcia was an American League All-Star in 2017 when he batted a career-high .330 for the White Sox. He also had 18 homers and 80 RBIs that season.

Overall, Garcia has a .270 career average with 127 homers and 475 RBIs in 951 career games over 10 seasons.

--Field Level Media

