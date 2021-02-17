The Miami Marlins signed free-agent outfielder Adam Duvall to a one-year contract with a mutual option for 2022, the team announced Wednesday.
Contract terms were not announced, but reports said the deal is worth at least $5 million guaranteed. He will earn $2 million in 2021 and a $3 million buyout in 2022 if a mutual $7 million option is declined.
The 32-year-old hit .237 with 16 home runs, 33 RBIs and a .532 slugging percentage last season with the Atlanta Braves, his third year with the club.
The 2016 All-Star is a career .233 hitter, with 113 home runs and 329 RBIs in seven seasons with the San Francisco Giants (2014), Cincinnati Reds (2015-2018) and Braves (2018-20). His best season was 2016, when he hit 33 homers and drove in 103 runs for the Reds.
Duvall injured his oblique in Game 1 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers in October.
--Field Level Media
