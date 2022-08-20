wire Marlins scratch LHP Braxton Garrett from Saturday start Field Level Media Aug 20, 2022 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Miami Marlins scratched Braxton Garrett from his start Saturday night at Los Angeles and placed the left-hander on the injured list with a right oblique strain, the team announced.The move was retroactive to Wednesday.The Marlins recalled right-hander Bryan Hoeing from Triple-A Jacksonville to make his major league debut in the start against the Dodgers.To make room for Hoeing on the 40-man roster, right-hander Anthony Bender (elbow) was transferred from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL. Bender is set to undergo Tommy John surgery.Garrett, 25, is 2-6 with a 3.67 ERA in 13 starts this season and has gone 4-9 with a 4.24 ERA in 23 appearances (22 starts) for the Marlins over the last three seasons.Hoeing, 25, is a combined 9-6 with a 4.25 ERA in 20 starts at the Double-A and Triple-A levels this season. Bender, 27, was 1-3 with a 3.26 ERA in 22 relief appearances for the Marlins this season.--Field Level Media Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Read Kickoff '22 Now View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Some commissioners balk at proposed garbage pick-up plan Marietta schools raises bus driver pay, following Cobb Cobb school board names new middle school after late educator Betty Gray in 6-1 vote Train blocks crossings off Marietta Square Police: Marietta woman left dog in hot car, causing its death
