Miami Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara will miss his scheduled start Wednesday at the Washington Nationals after the team placed him on the bereavement list Tuesday.
The Marlins did not immediately name a replacement starter, nor provide further details on Alcantara's situation. Players can remain on the bereavement list for three to seven days.
Alcantara, who has made a league high-tying 20 starts this season, is 5-9 with a 3.23 ERA. He has struck out 105 batters and walked 37 in 119 2/3 innings this year.
In his fourth season with Miami, Alcantara is 16-28 with a 3.55 ERA as a starting pitcher. He previously had eight appearances but no starts for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017.
Miami called up right-hander Luis Madero from Triple-A Jacksonville to fill Alcantara's spot on the active roster. Madero made his big-league debut in May with a pair of relief appearances on consecutive nights. He allowed five runs, including one home run, in three innings for an ERA of 15.00.
However, Madero has a 3.41 ERA and 4-2 record in Jacksonville this season over eight games (six starts).
The Marlins also moved rookie infielder Jose Devers (right shoulder discomfort) to the 60-day injured list. Devers, 21, is batting .244 with five RBIs in 21 games for Miami.
--Field Level Media
