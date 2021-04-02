Miami Marlins right-hander Sixto Sanchez will receive an MRI on his throwing shoulder, the Miami Herald reported Friday.
The move comes one day after Sanchez experienced discomfort during a throwing session.
Sanchez was not named to the Marlins' Opening Day roster but instead was assigned to the team's alternate site. That move stemmed from a slow start to the spring while in COVID-19 protocols, with just eight innings of preparation in spring-training games.
He was scheduled to pitch a five-inning simulated game Thursday but went just two innings because of slight discomfort.
Sanchez was a bright spot for a Marlins team that forced its way into the playoffs last season, going 3-2 with a 3.46 ERA over seven starts. He finished seventh in National League rookie-of-the-year voting.
The 22-year old pitched five scoreless innings in the deciding victory of a wild-card round sweep of the Chicago Cubs. He allowed four runs in three innings of a Game 3 loss to the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series that ended Miami's season.
--Field Level Media
