Sunday afternoon's series finale between the visiting Miami Marlins and Boston Red Sox was postponed due to rain.
The contest was rescheduled for Monday, June 7, at 5:10 p.m. ET at Fenway Park in Boston.
Tickets for Sunday's game will be good for admission to the rescheduled contest.
The Red Sox swept the first two games of the series, winning 3-1 on Saturday after a rain-shortened 5-2 victory on Friday.
