The Miami Marlins recalled right-hander Austin Pruitt on Friday, while fellow right-hander Nick Neidert was optioned back to Triple-A Jacksonville and righty Cody Poteet was transferred to the 60-day injured list.
Pruitt, 31, will join the Marlins for the second time this season and the first time since he was designated for assignment and passed through waivers, allowing him to stay in the organization. He is 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA in three outings with the Houston Astros and Marlins this season.
Neidert, 24, made seven starts and eight appearances with the Marlins this season, going 1-2 with a 4.54 ERA in 35 2/3 innings.
Poteet, 27, has been out since June 28 with a right knee sprain, with his required 60 days of IL time ending next week. The rookie was 2-3 and had a 4.99 ERA in seven starts with the Marlins.
--Field Level Media
