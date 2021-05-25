Miami Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson will miss several weeks with a partially dislocated left shoulder.
Anderson, who suffered the injury during Monday night's game against Philadelphia, was put on the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday night's game. He was removed from the game in the third inning after sliding into third base the previous inning. He underwent an MRI exam on Tuesday.
The Marlins added infielder Isan Diaz back to the active roster. Diaz, 24, is batting .143 with two homers and eight RBIs in 18 games.
Anderson is batting .250 with three home runs and 11 RBIs and three stolen bases in 35 games. He missed 11 games last month with a left oblique strain.
Jon Berti, who pinch-hit for Anderson and took over at third on Monday, is in the starting lineup at third Tuesday against the Phillies.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.