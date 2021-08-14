The Miami Marlins placed rookie right-hander Zach Pop on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a sore middle finger on his pitching hand.
The Marlins also designated left-hander Shawn Morimando for assignment and recalled left-hander Sean Guenther and right-hander Jorge Guzman from Triple-A Jacksonville.
Pop, 24, last appeared in a game Tuesday, when he struck out two batters in two scoreless innings in a 6-5 loss to the San Diego Padres. He is 1-0 with a 4.36 ERA while striking out 40 in 43 1/3 innings over 38 relief appearances.
Morimando, 28, has appeared in just four games for the Marlins this season - his first in the majors since a two-game stint with Cleveland in 2016. He has a 9.58 ERA with nine strikeouts and five walks in 10 1/3 innings of work.
--Field Level Media
