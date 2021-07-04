Miami Marlins right-hander John Curtiss was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a stick neck.
Right-hander Jordan Holloway, who was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday, returned to the Marlins' active roster.
Curtiss, 28, owns a 3-1 record with a 2.67 ERA in 29 appearances (one start) this season. He sports a 6-2 record with a 3.32 ERA in 64 career appearances (four starts) with the Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Angels, Tampa Bay Rays and Marlins.
Holloway, 25, is 1-2 with a 4.35 ERA in nine appearances (three starts) this season. He permitted a season-high five runs and as many walks in his last outing against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.