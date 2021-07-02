Miami starting pitcher Pablo Lopez was ejected from the Marlins Friday's road game after hitting Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. with the first pitch of the game.
Acuña was plunked on the left arm, and the umpiring crew tossed Lopez after Atlanta manager Brian Snitker walked onto the field to protest.
After the ejection, Miami manager Don Mattingly also was thrown out for arguing.
It was the fifth time the Marlins hit Acuña with a pitch in his career. However, Lopez had never hit Acuna before and pleaded his innocence.
Ross Detwiler was entered to replace Lopez following the ejection. Acuña came around to score a run that was charged to Lopez.
--Field Level Media
