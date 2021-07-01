Heavy rain passing through the northeast on Thursday forced the postponement of the Philadelphia Phillies' home game against the Miami Marlins.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader in Philadelphia on July 16, the first day after the All-Star break. The first game of the twin bill will start at 4:05 p.m. Rain also interrupted the clubs' meeting Wednesday, though they managed to finish.

The National League East rivals had split the first two meetings of their three-game series, with Philadelphia winning 4-3 on Tuesday and Miami responding with an 11-6 win Wednesday. The Phillies are 3-7 in their last 10, while the Marlins have managed three wins over their last five.

The Phillies were scheduled to start right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin on Thursday, countered by Miami righty Pablo Lopez.

Before the game, Philadelphia designated right-hander Neftali Feliz for assignment.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.