Heavy rain passing through the northeast on Thursday forced the postponement of the Philadelphia Phillies' home game against the Miami Marlins.
The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader in Philadelphia on July 16, the first day after the All-Star break. The first game of the twin bill will start at 4:05 p.m. Rain also interrupted the clubs' meeting Wednesday, though they managed to finish.
The National League East rivals had split the first two meetings of their three-game series, with Philadelphia winning 4-3 on Tuesday and Miami responding with an 11-6 win Wednesday. The Phillies are 3-7 in their last 10, while the Marlins have managed three wins over their last five.
The Phillies were scheduled to start right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin on Thursday, countered by Miami righty Pablo Lopez.
Before the game, Philadelphia designated right-hander Neftali Feliz for assignment.
--Field Level Media
