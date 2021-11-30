The Miami Marlins signed right-handed pitcher Sandy Alcantara to a five-year contract extension Tuesday, confirming previous reports.

Multiple reports said the deal is worth $56 million with a $21 million club option for a sixth year, the 2027 season.

Miami did not release financial details, but said in a news release that the contract marks the largest ever for a first-year arbitration-eligible pitcher in major-league history.

As the Marlins' No. 1 starter in 2021, Alcantara had a 3.19 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 205 2/3 innings, posting a 9-15 record in 33 starts.

Alcantara, 26, was acquired from the Cardinals in 2017 in the deal that sent outfielder Marcell Ozuna to St. Louis.

In five years with the Cardinals (2017) and Marlins (2018-21), Alcantara has a 3.49 ERA, a 20-34 record and 431 strikeouts in 86 games (78 starts).

--Field Level Media

