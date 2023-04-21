The Cleveland Guardians' home game Friday night against the Miami Marlins was postponed about 40 minutes before the scheduled first pitch due to inclement weather.
The Guardians and Marlins instead will play a traditional doubleheader on Saturday starting at 3:10 p.m. ET.
Thunderstorms in the Cleveland area Friday night caused the first game of a three-game interleague series to be wiped out; there was also a 100 percent chance of rain forecast for Saturday.
Starting pitching changes were not immediately known. Right-hander Zach Plesac (1-0, 6.92 ERA) was set to take the bump for Cleveland opposite Miami lefty Braxton Garrett (0-0, 3.38).
Saturday's original game was slated to be a duel between former Cy Young Award winners -- Shane Bieber (1-0, 2.88) for the Guardians and Sandy Alcantara (1-2, 5.47) for the Marlins.
--Field Level Media
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Cloudy with showers likely late, and possibly a thunderstorm. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Partly cloudy skies. High 71F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
