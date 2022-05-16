The Miami Marlins called up left-hander Daniel Castano from Triple-A Jacksonville and optioned first baseman Lewin Diaz in advance of Monday's home game against the Washington Nationals.

Castano, 27, had two relief appearances with the Marlins earlier this season and is 1-4 with a 3.63 ERA in 14 games (10 starts) with Miami over the past three seasons.

Diaz, 25, has played 54 career games with the Marlins, batting .193 with eight home runs and 16 RBIs.

Infielder Jose Devers also was returned from a rehab assignment and optioned to Double-A Pensacola.

--Field Level Media

