Miami Marlins left-hander Trevor Rogers was reinstated from the 10-day injured list before pitching in Saturday's game against the New York Yankees.
Rogers, 23, overcame a bout of lower back spasms and only missed the requisite 10 games while on the IL. In his first full season in the major leagues, Rogers is 7-6 with a 2.37 ERA and represented the Marlins in the All-Star Game.
In other moves before Saturday's game, the Yankees also added newly acquired catcher Alex Jackson to the active roster. Jackson, a former sixth-round draft pick by the Seattle Mariners in 2014, was acquired from the Atlanta Braves on Friday.
Corresponding roster moves included designating right-hander Preston Guilmet for assignment, while right-hander Jordan Holloway was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.