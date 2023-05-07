The Miami Marlins activated Joey Wendle from the 10-day injured list on Sunday after the infielder missed slightly more than a month.
Wendle strained a right intercostal muscle and placed on the IL on April 4. He last played on April 2.
Wendle, 33, was hitless in eight at-bats over four games before being placed on the injured list.
Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said the plan is for Wendle to be the team's starting shortstop. But he was not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs.
Wendle is in his second season with the Marlins after playing for the Tampa Bay Rays from 2018-21. He has a .270 career average with 30 homers, 199 RBIs and 54 steals in 541 career games.
In 2021, Wendle was an All-Star for the Rays while hitting a career-best 11 homers.
Miami optioned infielder Xavier Edwards to Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move. Edwards went 1-for-6 while playing in his first three major league games.
--Field Level Media
