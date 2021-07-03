The Miami Marlins acquired David Hess from the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in exchange for fellow right-hander Justin Sterner and cash considerations.
Hess, 27, owned a 4-20 record with a 5.86 ERA in 47 career appearances (33 starts) with the Baltimore Orioles. He last pitched in the majors in 2020 and signed a minor league deal with the Rays in December.
Hess, however, is 5-1 with a 2.81 ERA in 13 appearances (two starts) this season with Triple-A Durham.
Sterner, 24, has a 2-1 record with a 3.54 ERA in 12 relief appearances this season between Single-A Jupiter and High-A Beloit.
