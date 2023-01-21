Markquis Nowell scored a game-high 23 points and Keyontae Johnson added 15 as No. 13 Kansas State rallied for a 68-58 victory over visiting Texas Tech in Big 12 play on Saturday at Manhattan, Kan.
Nowell went 5 of 12 from the field -- including 4 for 11 from 3-point range -- and made 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. He also had eight rebounds.
Johnson, who scored 13-second-half points, hit 3 of 7 from the field. He also made 8 of his 10 free-throw attempts and had a game-high 11 rebounds.
Ismael Massoud finished with 12 points on 5 of 6 shooting for the Wildcats (17-2, 6-1), who have won 11 of their past 12 games.
Kansas State, which trailed by eight with 13:20 left, shot 20 of 47 (42.6 percent) from the field -- including 8 of 25 (32 percent) from 3-point range.
Pop Isaacs and De'Vion Harmon scored 13 points apiece for Texas Tech (10-8, 0-7), which has dropped seven straight games. Kevin Obanor chipped in nine points and a team-high eight rebounds.
The Red Raiders shot 23 of 71 (32.4 percent) from the field, including 7 of 29 (24.1 percent) from beyond the arc.
After Texas Tech took its largest lead of the game at 45-37 following Isaacs' layup with 13:20 left, the Wildcats went on an 11-0 run -- capped by Johnson's layup with 10:04 to play.
After Isaacs' 3-pointer tied the game at 50 with 8:46 left, the Wildcats went on a decisive 10-0 run to put the game away.
Neither team led by more than six points during a tightly contested first half that ended with the Red Raiders ahead 33-28.
Isaacs scored eight points and Obanor and Harmon added six apiece in the first 20 minutes for Texas Tech, which shot 12 of 31 (38.7 percent) from the field before the break.
Kansas State was led by Nowell's 12 first-half points, while no other Wildcat had more than four.
The Wildcats shot 9 of 26 (34.6 percent) from the field prior to halftime, including 6 of 17 (35.3 percent) from distance.
--Field Level Media
