Mark Wilson withdrew from The American Express after testing positive for COVID-19 prior to Thursday's opening round.
First alternate Matt Every replaced Wilson in the field at the PGA West TPC Stadium Course in La Quinta, Calif.
Wilson, 46, has five wins on the PGA Tour. His most recent victory came at the 2012 Humana Challenge, one of the former names of this week's The American Express tournament.
Wilson will have the PGA Tour's full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines, according to a tour release.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.