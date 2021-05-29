Mark Eaton, a former two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, has died at age 64.
The Utah Jazz, with whom he spent his entire 11-year career (1982-1992), confirmed his death on Saturday.
Local outlet KUTV reported Eaton went for a bike ride Friday evening and failed to return.
The Summit County (Utah) Sheriff's Office said it responded to a report of an unconscious man and transported Eaton to a nearby hospital, where he later died, per KUTV.
The officials said it appeared Eaton had crashed his bike, but there was no indication of a vehicle being involved.
"We are heartbroken by the passing of Utah Jazz legend Mark Eaton. Our thoughts are with his family as we all mourn the loss of a great man, mentor, athlete and staple of the community," a statement from the Jazz said.
Just two days ago, Eaton posted on Twitter a photo of himself in Chicago, flanked by former NFL players Paul Krause and Jim McMahon, where he was part of the group invited to watch umpire Joe West set the all-time mark for games umpired on Tuesday.
Eaton, a native Southern Californian, played at UCLA and was a fourth-round draft pick of the Jazz in 1982. The 7-foot-4 center averaged 6.0 points per game in his career, but scoring was just a bonus for the Jazz.
It was on the defensive end that he was a stalwart for Utah. Four times, he led the NBA in blocked shots, rejecting a record 5.6 shots per game in the 1984-85 season. A three-time selection to the league's first-team All-Defensive Team, he was Defensive Player of the Year in the 1984-85 and 1988-89 seasons. He received his only All-Star selection in the latter year.
Eaton was remarkably durable throughout his career, missing just nine regular-season games in his first 10 seasons with the Jazz.
He retired with an average of 7.9 rebounds and 3.5 blocks in 875 career games (815 starts). His 3.5 blocks per game are an NBA record. He is fourth on the all-time list for blocks with 3,064.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.