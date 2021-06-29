Great Britain's Mark Cavendish sprinted to an emotional Stage 4 victory at the Tour de France on Tuesday in Fougeres.
Cavendish was swarmed by teammates and rivals alike after the victory, the 31st of his career but first since 2016. Cavendish's last appearance at the Tour de France came in 2018.
"I don't know what to say. Just being here is special enough, you know? I didn't think I'd get to come back to this race," Cavendish said. "So many people didn't believe in me, and these guys do."
Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands retains the yellow jersey heading into the Stage 5 time trial.
France's Nacer Bouhanni finished second Tuesday followed by Jasper Philipsen of Belgium, Michael Matthews of Australia and Slovakia's Peter Sagan.
Wednesday's individual time trial is the first of two and begins in Change. The 27-km stage ends in Laval. Currently van der Poel holds an 8-second overall lead over Julian Alaphilippe of France.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.