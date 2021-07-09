With his fourth stage win of the 2021 Tour de France on Friday, Mark Cavendish tied the all-time record of 34 stage wins held by Belgian legend Eddy Merckx.

Cavendish, 36, won a mass sprint in Stage 13 to finish the 219.9-kilometer trek from Nimes to Carcassone.

Known as "The Manx Missile," the Isle of Man native broke through traffic with about 300 meters left and outraced Denmark's Michael Morkov to the line. Belgium's Jasper Philipsen was third.

Cavendish has never won the Tour de France. Merckx won it five times (1969-72, 1974).

Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia retained the overall leader's yellow jersey, five minutes, 18 seconds ahead of Colombia's Rigoberto Uran.

Saturday's hilly Stage 14 course runs 183.7 kilometers from Carcassone to Quillan.

--Field Level Media

