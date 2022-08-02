Sam Haggerty hit a tiebreaking homer to start the seventh inning and the visiting Seattle Mariners recorded an 8-6 victory over the New York Yankees Tuesday night after blowing an early four-run lead.
The switch-hitting Haggerty batted for left-handed hitter Jarred Kelenic and the move paid off. He snapped a 6-6 tie by lifting a 1-0 cutter from left-hander Lucas Luetge (3-4) into the left field seats.
Haggerty's clutch homer came after Anthony Rizzo homered for the fourth straight game to start a three-run sixth and Josh Donaldson hit a tying two-run homer off Logan Gilbert. It was Donaldson's first homer since July 8 in Boston.
Penn Murfee (2-0) allowed two hits after replacing Gilbert in the sixth but kept the game tied by getting Aaron Hicks to bounce into a double play. Paul Sewald followed Murfee with a 1-2-3 seventh and Erik Swanson got the first two outs of the eighth before Matt Brash finished the inning after throwing two wild pitches.
Andres Munoz escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth by fanning pinch hitter Gleyber Torres for his second save.
Before blowing the four-run lead, Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run homer three batters into the game and Cal Raleigh hit a solo shot in the second off New York starter Jameson Taillon.
Carlos Santana drove in three runs, hitting a sacrifice fly to stake Seattle to a 4-0 lead in the third and a two-run double in the fifth for a 6-3 lead.
Adam Frazier reached base four times and added an RBI single in the ninth.
Donaldson started a three-run fourth with an RBI double after committing a throwing error in the third ahead of Santana's sacrifice fly. Jose Trevino hit a two-run homer to get New York within 4-3.
Gilbert allowed six runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings in his second career start against the Yankees. In his first career outing against New York on July 8, 2021, Gilbert allowed a Giancarlo Stanton double as his only hit in seven innings.
Taillon allowed six runs (five earned) and two hits in 4 2/3 innings.
