Shortstop J.P. Crawford is not in the Seattle Mariners' starting lineup for Saturday's game against the host New York Yankees due to illness.
Crawford, 26, who has started every Mariners game since May 24, is dealing with a non-COVID related illness, according to Seattle manager Scott Servais. Dylan Moore will start at shortstop and bat ninth on Saturday.
Crawford entered Saturday tied with Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson for the major league-lead with 110 games played this season.
A first-round pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2013, Crawford is hitting .272 with five home runs and 35 RBIs this year.
