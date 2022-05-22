The Seattle Mariners signed outfielder Justin Upton to a one-year deal Saturday night.

Upton will report to Seattle's extended spring training camp. The team designated right-hander Adrian Sampson for assignment to create roster space.

Upton will make roughly $550,000, the prorated portion of the $700,000 MLB minimum.

Upton was released April 8 by the Los Angeles Angels, who owe Upton the remainder of his $28 million salary for 2022.

Upton, 34, batted .211 with 17 homers and 41 RBIs in 89 games last season. He missed significant time with back injuries.

A four-time All-Star, Upton is a career .262 hitter with 324 homers and 1,000 RBIs in 1,828 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres, Detroit Tigers and Angels.

--Field Level Media

