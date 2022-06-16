The Seattle Mariners announced a contract extension Thursday for outfielder Jesse Winker through the 2023 season.

Terms were not disclosed, but MLB Network said the two-year deal is worth $14.5 million: $6.25 million in 2022 and $8.25 million -- plus up to $400,000 in bonuses -- in 2023.

The deal buys out the rest of his arbitration-eligible service time and he will be eligible for free agency in 2024.

Winker, 28, has played in 61 games this season, entering Thursday with a .214 batting average, four homers, 24 RBIs and an American League-leading 38 walks.

A first-round pick by Cincinnati in 2012 and a National League All-Star with the Reds in 2021, Winker was acquired by Seattle in a March trade.

Winker is a lifetime .277 hitter with 70 homers and 214 RBIs in 474 games with the Reds (2017-21) and Mariners.

--Field Level Media

