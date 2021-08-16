The Seattle Mariners activated right-handed relief pitcher Paul Sewald off the paternity list Monday.
In a corresponding move, the team optioned right-hander Yohan Ramirez following Sunday's game.
Sewald, 31, was put on the list Aug. 12 and missed four games. He hasn't pitched since Aug. 10.
He's 7-3 with a 2.84 ERA and four saves in 37 appearances for Seattle this season.
Ramírez, 26, was recalled Aug. 12 and pitched in Sunday's game vs. Toronto. He is 0-1 with a 5.11 ERA in eight games with the Mariners this season.
--Field Level Media
