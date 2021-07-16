The Seattle Mariners recalled outfielder Jarred Kelenic, their top prospect, from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.
Kelenic, 22, had a short stay with the Mariners earlier this season. He made his major league debut on May 13 against the Cleveland Indians, and appeared in 23 games before being sent back to Tacoma on June 6.
In his second career game on May 14, Kelenic was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs. But he struggled the rest of the way, finishing his stint in Seattle with just eight hits in 83 at-bats (.096), two homers, six RBIs and 26 strikeouts compared to eight walks.
In 30 games with Tacoma this season, he is hitting .320 with 29 runs scored, nine doubles, nine home runs, 28 RBIs, 15 walks and six stolen bases.
Kelenic, rated as the No. 4 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline, was selected by the New York Mets with the sixth overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft. He was acquired by the Mariners from the Mets along with Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, Gerson Bautista and Justin Dunn in exchange for Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz and cash on Dec. 3, 2018.
