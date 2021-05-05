The Seattle Mariners placed right-handed reliever Keynan Middleton on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a biceps strain.
Middleton, 27, departed in the ninth inning of Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles after facing one batter because of the injury to his pitching arm.
Middleton has a 3.86 ERA and two saves in 11 appearances for Seattle. Overall, he has a 6-2 record, 3.52 ERA and 11 saves in 115 career outings for the Los Angeles Angels (2017-20) and Mariners.
Seattle recalled right-hander Wyatt Mills to fill the roster opening. He made two appearances for the Mariners earlier this month and had a 6.75 ERA (two earned runs in 2 2/3 innings).
The 26-year-old Mills was a third-round pick in 2017 out of Gonzaga by the Mariners.
--Field Level Media
