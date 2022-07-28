The Seattle Mariners put reliever Diego Castillo on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right shoulder inflammation.
The injury designation for the 28-year-old right-hander is retroactive to Tuesday.
Castillo is 7-1 with a 3.93 ERA and six saves in 39 appearances out of the bullpen this season. His seven wins trail only Toronto's Adam Cimber (eight) for the most among relievers in the majors.
Castillo is 24-16 with a 3.12 ERA and 34 saves in 230 games (17 starts) with the Tampa Bay Rays (2018-21) and Mariners.
Seattle recalled right-hander Matt Brash to take Castillo's spot on the roster.
Brash, 24, made his MLB debut on April 12 and is 2-3 with a 6.75 ERA in 10 games (five starts) for Seattle. He is 0-1 with a 3.46 ERA and three saves in 22 relief appearances at Tacoma.
--Field Level Media
