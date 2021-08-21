The Seattle Mariners placed right-handed reliever Diego Castillo on the 10-day injured list with right-shoulder inflammation and recalled right-handed pitcher Robert Dugger from Triple-A Tacoma.
Castillo, 27, was acquired by the Mariners via trade on July 29. Seattle sent minor league infielder Austin Shenton and right-handed reliever JT Chargois to the Tampa Bay Rays for Castillo.
With the Mariners, Castillo is 0-1 with a save and a 3.86 ERA in 10 appearances. With the Rays, he had 14 saves and a 2.72 ERA with 10 walks and 49 strikeouts in 37 appearances.
Dugger, 26, is 0-2 with a 6.45 ERA in 11 games (four starts) with the Mariners this season.
The Mariners (66-57) were four games out of a wild-card berth entering Saturday's games.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.