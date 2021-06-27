The Seattle Mariners placed left-hander Marco Gonzalez on the paternity list Sunday and recalled right-hander Yohan Ramirez from Triple-A Tacoma.

Gonzales, 29, has a 1-4 record with a 5.10 ERA in nine starts this season.

He owns a 42-31 record with a 4.18 ERA in 105 career games (97 starts) with the St. Louis Cardinals and Mariners.

Ramirez, 26, is eligible to participate in the resumption of Saturday's suspended game against the host Chicago White Sox.

Ramirez has yet to record a decision and registered a 6.75 ERA in two appearances with the Mariners this season. He owns an 0-0 mark with a 3.77 ERA in 11 games with the Rainiers in 2021.

--Field Level Media

