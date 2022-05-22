The Seattle Mariners placed infielder Abraham Toro on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left shoulder sprain.

Toro left Saturday's 6-5 loss in Boston in the third inning following an earlier collision with right fielder Adam Frazier.

Toro, 25, is batting just .179 this season with six homers and 13 RBIs in 38 games.

The Mariners recalled outfielder Taylor Trammell and infielder/outfielder Sam Haggerty from Triple-A Tacoma and designated outfielder Steven Souza Jr. for assignment.

Trammell, 24, has been on the injured list since April 7 with a strained right hamstring. He was 3-for-12 with a double, a homer, four RBIs and two stolen bases in three games at Tacoma.

Haggerty, who turns 28 on Thursday, is batting .304 with five homers, 21 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 32 games this season at Tacoma.

Souza, 33, batted .158 with one RBI in six games this season with Seattle.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In