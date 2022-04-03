Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger avoided arbitration and agreed to terms Sunday on a one-year contract for the 2022 season.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the team, however MLB.com reported Haniger will receive $7.75 million.

Haniger, 31, recorded career-high totals in homers (39), RBIs (100) and runs scored (110) to go along with a .253 batting average in 157 games last season.

An American League All-Star in 2018, Haniger is a career .263 hitter with 101 homers and 289 RBIs in 507 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2016) and Mariners.

--Field Level Media

