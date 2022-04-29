Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger was reinstated from the injured list on Friday.

He landed on the IL on April 16 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Haniger, 31, is batting just .176 (6 for 34) with three homers and seven RBIs in eight games this season.

Last season, Haniger enjoyed his best campaign with career bests of 39 homers and 100 RBIs in 157 games.

Right-hander Matt Koch was designated for assignment in a corresponding move on Friday.

Koch, 31, has yet to record a decision with an 8.41 ERA in four games this season. He allowed four runs in 1 1/3 innings in the Mariners' 8-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

--Field Level Media

