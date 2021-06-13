Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger left Sunday's game against the host Cleveland Indians with a left knee contusion.
Haniger, 30, fouled a Shane Bieber pitch off his left knee in the first inning. He was replaced for the rest of his at-bat by Jake Fraley, who took over in right field after striking out.
In 64 games this season, Haniger is hitting .259 with a team-leading 16 home runs and 40 RBIs. Haniger was an All-Star for the Mariners in 2018 when hit .285 with 26 home runs and 93 RBIs.
In 414 career games with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2016) and the Mariners, Haniger is a career .266 hitter with 78 home runs and 66 RBIs.
