The Seattle Mariners reinstated left-hander Marco Gonzales from the paternity list Wednesday and optioned infielder Donovan Walton to Triple-A Tacoma.
Gonzales, 29, was placed on the paternity list on Sunday, one day after he and his wife, Monica, welcomed the birth of their first child, Grace.
Gonzales has a 1-4 record with a 5.10 ERA in nine starts this season. He owns a 42-31 record with a 4.18 ERA in 105 career games (97 starts) with the St. Louis Cardinals and Mariners.
Walton, 27, batted .206 with two homers and seven RBIs in 21 games this season with the Mariners. He is a career .196 hitter with two homers and 12 RBIs in 33 games -- all with Seattle.
--Field Level Media
