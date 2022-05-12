The Seattle Mariners acquired first baseman Mike Ford from San Francisco on Thursday, two weeks after trading him to the Giants.

In both transactions, he was traded for cash considerations.

Ford, 29, was sent to the Giants after the Mariners designated him for assignment. Ford appeared in one game for San Francisco, going 1-for-4 with two RBIs.

Ford spent parts of the past three seasons with the New York Yankees. He appeared in 101 games and hit .199 with 17 home runs and 41 RBIs.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In