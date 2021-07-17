Kyle Seager and Mitch Haniger homered, Chris Flexen pitched seven strong innings and the Seattle Mariners held off a late rally to defeat the host Los Angeles Angels 6-5 on Friday night in Anaheim, Calif.
Flexen (9-3) won his fourth straight decision and defeated the Angels for the second time in less than a week after a 2-0 victory last Saturday in Seattle in which he allowed only three hits in seven innings. This time, the right-hander gave up six hits, including a home run to Max Stassi.
Trailing 6-2 heading into the bottom of the ninth, the Angels scored three times off Kendall Graveman, including a two-run single by Shohei Ohtani.
Jared Walsh greeted new pitcher Paul Sewald with a single to right to put runners on the corners with two outs, before the right-hander got Phil Gosselin to fly out to right field to earn his third save of the season.
Seager hit a two-run homer in the third inning to give the Mariners a 4-1 lead. Haniger added a two-run shot in the seventh, his team-leading 21st of the season, to make it 6-1.
Angels left-hander Andrew Heaney (5-7) allowed four runs on six hits in four innings. He didn't issue a walk and struck out four.
The Angels scored off left-hander Anthony Misiewicz in the eighth. David Fletcher, who earlier extended his hitting streak to 25 games, lined a single to right. He moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on Walsh's one-out single to center.
In the ninth, Adam Eaton singled with one out and pinch-hitter Luis Rengifo reached on a fielder's choice on second baseman Dylan Moore's throwing error, putting runners at second and third.
Fletcher chopped a ball down the third-base line that went off the top of the glove of a leaping Seager to score Eaton. Ohtani then lined a 2-2 pitch to center to pull the Angels within 6-5 before Sewald got out of the jam.
--Field Level Media
Log In
