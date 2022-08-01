The Seattle Mariners claimed outfielder Travis Jankowski off waivers from the New York Mets on Monday among a series of roster moves.
Seattle also signed infielder Jonathan Villar to a minor league deal, designated left-handed pitcher Danny Young for assignment and outrighted outfielder Marcus Wilson to Triple-A Tacoma.
Jankowski, 31, was in his first season with the Mets after stints with the San Diego Padres (2015-19), Cincinnati Reds (2020) and Philadelphia Phillies (2021). Jankowski was batting .167 in 43 games with the Mets, with no extra-base hits and just two RBIs.
New York designated him for assignment on Friday.
Villar, meanwhile, figures to join Triple-A Tacoma after suiting up for the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Angels earlier this season. The Angels designated the 31-year-old for assignment last week after he batted .163 across 13 games for them, collecting one home run and three RBIs.
Seattle will be Villar's ninth MLB organization -- and his sixth in three years -- after the Houston Astros (2013-15), Milwaukee Brewers (2016-18), Baltimore Orioles (2018-19), Miami Marlins (2020), Toronto Blue Jays (2020), New York Mets (2021), Cubs and Angels. He's a lifetime .255 hitter with 101 career homers.
Young, 28, is a rookie who got into two games for Seattle and racked up three earned runs over 3 2/3 innings. Wilson, 25, is also a rookie who played in three games for Seattle in June and July and batted .200.
