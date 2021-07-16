The Seattle Mariners bulked up their pitching depth by claiming right-hander Ryan Weber off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.
The team also designated infielder Wyatt Mathisen for assignment.
Weber, 30, is a veteran of 61 big-league games (16 starts) who has a 5.27 ERA across 164 innings, striking out 106 batters and walking 37.
He was claimed by Milwaukee from the Boston Red Sox on June 16 and will begin his second stint with the Mariners at Triple-A Tacoma.
Weber made one start for the Mariners on May 13, 2017, going 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run and three hits at Toronto.
In addition to Seattle, Boston and Milwaukee, his resume also includes stops at Atlanta (2015-16) and Tampa Bay (2018).
Mathisen, 27, hit .128 with a home run and six RBIs in 14 games at Tacoma.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.