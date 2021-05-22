The Seattle Mariners acquired one pitcher and traded another on Saturday.
Heading to Seattle is left-hander Daniel Zamora, whom the Mariners claimed off waivers from the New York Mets. Zamora made four appearances (one start) at Triple-A Syracuse this season, compiling an 0-2 record and a 20.25 ERA. He gave up 16 runs (15 earned) in 6 2/3 innings.
Zamora, 28, was a 40th-round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2015. He pitched 17 2/3 innings over 33 games for the Mets in 2017-18, going 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA. He gave up eight runs, struck out 24 and walked eight.
In six minor-league seasons (2015-19, 2021), he has a record of 9-10, 3.57 ERA (81 earned runs in 204 innings) with 18 saves in 147 games, including two starts. He struck out 245 while walking 71.
The Mariners added him to their 40-man roster.
Earlier in the day, the Mariners traded right-hander Domingo Tapia to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash considerations.
The Royals promptly announced that Tapia had been optioned to Triple-A Omaha.
Tapia, 29, has yet to record a decision while registering a 1.42 ERA in seven career appearances with the Boston Red Sox and Mariners.
He walked one batter and struck out another in two scoreless innings this season with the Mariners.
--Field Level Media
