The Seattle Mariners claimed veteran reliever Sean Doolittle off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.
The 34-year-old left-hander was designated for assignment on Tuesday after going 3-1 with one save, a 4.46 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 45 games this season.
Doolittle is 26-24 with 112 saves and a 3.19 ERA in 446 career relief appearances with the Oakland Athletics (2012-17), Washington Nationals (2017-20) and Reds.
He earned All-Star nods in 2014 and 2018 and won a World Series with the Nats in 2019.
Seattle cleared room on the roster by designating right-hander Keynan Middleton for assignment.
Middleton, 27, was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday. He was 1-2 with four saves and a 4.94 ERA in 32 games (one start) this season for the Mariners.
--Field Level Media
