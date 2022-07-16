J.P. Crawford delivered an RBI single in the 10th inning to help the visiting Seattle Mariners win their 13th straight game Saturday afternoon, 3-2 against the Texas Rangers.
The Mariners are two victories shy of matching their longest winning streak in franchise history, set in the 2001 season.
Carlos Santana slammed a two-run homer, Ty France had three hits, while Crawford -- who had missed the two previous games with a bruised right index finger -- delivered two hits for the Mariners, as did Adam Frazier.
Seattle starter Logan Gilbert allowed one run and four hits in five innings. He struck out four and didn't walk a batter on 85 pitches.
Diego Castillo (7-1) pitched the ninth for Seattle, and Matthew Festa threw a scoreless 10th for his first career save.
Rangers right-hander Spencer Howard allowed two runs and five hits in five innings. He struck out three and walked five.
Corey Seager had two hits for the Rangers.
Sam Haggerty started the 10th inning on second base as a pinch runner for Santana against Brett Martin (0-5). Haggerty stole third and scored on Crawford's ground ball single down the first-base line for the 3-2 lead.
The Rangers took a 1-0 lead in the second when Nathaniel Lowe doubled to lead off the inning and came home on a one-out single by Jonah Heim.
France singled with one out in the third and after a balk, Santana belted a two-out two-run homer to deep right-center field to move the Mariners ahead 2-1.
The Mariners stranded (12) runners, including the bases loaded twice in the first four innings, but had just the two runs to show for it, and their 2-1 lead lasted until the seventh when Leody Taveras led off with a double. After Erik Swanson got the next two outs, No. 9 hitter Elier Hernandez came through for the Rangers with a line-drive single up the middle to score Taveras.
The only other time Seattle has won 13 games in a row came when the Mariners won an American League-record 116 games, only to fall to the New York Yankees in the playoffs. That was the last time the Mariners have reached the post-season, with the 20-year drought the longest of any franchise in baseball, football, basketball, or hockey.
