Ty France went 3-for-3 with a home run and Chris Flexen pitched six quality innings as the Seattle Mariners snapped a three-game losing streak, defeating the visiting Texas Rangers 4-3 on Monday night.
Adolis Garcia and Nathaniel Lowe homered for the Rangers.
Flexen (7-8) got the Mariners back on track by winning his fifth consecutive decision. The right-hander allowed two runs on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts.
Trailing 4-2, the Rangers rallied in the ninth. Lowe hit a leadoff homer off Diego Castillo before Leody Taveras grounded a single into right and Kole Calhoun walked on four pitches.
Castillo struck out Ezequiel Duran before giving way to fellow right-hander Erik Swanson, who got Josh H. Smith to foul out and Marcus Semien to ground out for his second save.
Texas right-hander Glenn Otto (4-7) took the loss. He allowed three runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and fanned five.
The Rangers opened the scoring in the third on a wild pitch by Flexen after singles by Duran and Smith and a fielder's choice.
The Mariners took the lead in the fourth. France led off with a single off the glove of first baseman Lowe. With one out, Eugenio Suarez grounded a single into right field, with France taking third on the play.
Cal Raleigh followed with a run-scoring single to right. Adam Frazier lined a single to right to load the bases, and after Abraham Toro flied out for the second out, Otto threw a wild pitch to score Suarez.
With two outs in the fifth, France hammered a 1-2 pitch over the wall in straightaway center field to make it 3-1.
The Rangers got a run back in the sixth as Garcia hit the first pitch of the inning over the right field fence.
The Mariners tacked on some insurance in the seventh. Sam Haggerty singled with one out and J.P. Crawford walked before France was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Carlos Santana then beat out a potential double-play grounder to score Haggerty.
Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez missed his fourth consecutive game due to left wrist soreness.
