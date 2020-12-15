The Seattle Mariners acquired Rafael Montero from the Texas Rangers on Tuesday in exchange for fellow right-hander Jose Corniell and a player to be named later.

Montero, 30, converted all eight save opportunities he had last season. He posted an 0-1 record and a 4.08 ERA in 17 games.

Montero owns an 8-17 mark with a 4.93 ERA in 97 career appearances (30 starts) with the New York Mets (2014-17) and Rangers (2019-20). He missed the 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John ligament replacement surgery.

"Rafael is a solid addition to our ongoing efforts to fortify the bullpen," Mariners executive vice president and general manager of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said.

"We see his outstanding stuff and quality performance since converting to a full-time reliever as impactful in our bullpen."

Corniell, who is a 17-year-old pitching prospect, signed as an international free agent with the Mariners on July 2, 2019.

--Field Level Media

